ROSEVILLE – Dean M. DiMaria, 60, passed away on Oct. 24,2021, peacefully in his home, on Championship Sunday. Dean was born on August 1, 1961 in Roseville, Michigan. Dean M. DiMaria is survived by his loving family- eldest brother, Tony; sister, Sandra and younger brother, Michael. Dean also has beloved nieces and nephews; as well as, an adopted son, Christian, whom he loved deeply.
Dean was a man of great faith and passion! His exuberance for Christ shined through his coaching and love for others. Each day he lifted his hands to the Father in prayer, modeling to every player what it meant to be dependent on God’s Spirit as the aspiration and inspiration of life. Although coaching was a passion in his life, Dean was a great man first; and he loved God relentlessly!
All are welcome to join us for a final opportunity to celebrate Dean’s life through worship.
Celebration of Life Worship
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church
1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, NC 27262
6PM. Church Fellowship Hall
Rev. Clark Chilton presiding and Anna Erwin-Magill, MDiv. MS
