HIGH POINT — Deacon Daniel Quick Sr., 83, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, May 20, 2022, at The Shannon Gray Rehabilitation Center. He was born May 29, 1938, in Bennettsville, SC, to the late Fred Quick Sr. and Elise B. Quick. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Fred Quick Jr.
Daniel, casually known as Dee, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, who will be truly missed and always loved.
He leaves to cherish his memories and bright smile his wife of 64 years, Julia M. Quick; seven children, Jerome Quick (Kelly), Cheryl Melton (Leroy), Treva Peay (David), Larry Quick (LaRue), Vanessa Quick, Daniel Quick Jr. (Fannie), and Terry Quick (Melissa); 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two godsons, Michael Wall (Barbara) and Johnny Steed Jr.; goddaughter, Stephany Chavis; god-brother, Bishop Alber Oliver Quick Sr., a close cousin who is like a sister, Dorothy Jones of Bennettsville, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and close friends.
Funeral service will be held Friday, May 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Miracle Temple Church of God, 805 Fairview Street. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Quick family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.