ARCHDALE — Mrs. Dawn Marie Wactor Owens, 49, resident of Archdale, died Jan. 3, 2023 at High Point Medical Center.

Dawn was born Sept. 9, 1973 in Eiloree, SC, a daughter of Donald and Susan Jones Wactor. She grew up in St. Matthews, SC, and later attended and graduated from Bauder Fashion College in Atlanta, Georgia. On April 13, 1996, she married Travis Owens, and together made their home in the Archdale area. Dawn had worked for Lancôme Cosmetics and as a merchandiser for Hallmark Greeting Cards. She especially was a wonderful homemaker, always loving and supporting her husband and children.

