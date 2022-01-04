ARCHDALE — Kimberly Dawn Tilley Blankenship, 50, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at her residence.
She was born July 4, 1971, in High Point and was the daughter of Becky Stewart Davis and the late Eddie Tilley. She was a graduate of Southern Guilford High School Class of 1989, was a recruiting agent with Bayada Nurses and was a member of Hope Baptist Church. Dawn enjoyed spending time with her family and trips to Daytona Beach and Destin, Florida.
Dawn is survived by her husband of 26 years, Ray Blankenship, whom she married on May 27, 1995; mother, Becky Stewart Davis (Jim) of Archdale; children, Logan Stewart (Patience) of Thomasville and Bailey Blankenship of Archdale; four grandchildren, Aubrey, Paisley, Kinsley and Brooklyn; sister, Chelsea McCrickard (Mikey) of Mooresville; brother, Eddie Tilley II (Crisann) of Stokesdale; mother-in-law, Doris Goodman Blankenship of Archdale; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service celebrating Dawn’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Hope Baptist Church in Sophia with Pastor Steve Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Hope Baptist Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Dawn’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 11796, Charlotte, NC 28220.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Blankenship family.
