HIGH POINT — David Willett, age 88, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
David was born on July 21, 1934, to the late Troy and Bertha Willett in High Point, NC. On August 24, 1963, he married Betty Jo Green Willett, who survives of the home.
David was predeceased by his parents and siblings Connie Willett and Joane Emerson.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by siblings, Donese Hedrick (Larry) and Larry Willett (and special friend Glenda Burns). He was loved by his many nieces and nephews. They include Jack Green, Pam Mercer, Marianne Green, Carol Feroe, Richard Green, Regina Orlik, Pete Willett, Sue Christmas, Karen Vestal, Ricky Hedrick (deceased), Keith Emerson and Kim Raby.
David enjoyed a long and successful career making beautiful custom cabinets for many homes in the area as the owner/operator of “The Cabinet Shop.”
David’s greatest passion was motorcycle riding. Given the name “Iron Butt Willett,” David rode over 416,000 miles on his Harley Davidson, “Ole Charlie,” accident and citation free. As a tribute to his devotion to the brand and his care for his bike, Harley Davidson gifted David a brand new custom Harley Davidson Motorcycle. In return, David shared “Ole Charlie,” who now sits amongst the unrivaled collection of motorcycles and memorabilia in The Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, WI.
Betty Jo and David also enjoyed their home at Badin Lake for many years. There, they taught many nieces and nephews to ski and sail. They later traded in the lake properties for a motor home allowing Betty Jo and David to travel all over the country, always making memories and new friends. David never met a stranger and loved hearing stories from everyone he met throughout his travels.
A celebration of David’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point with Pastor Debra Swing officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Salvation Army of High Point.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
