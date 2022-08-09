HPTNWS- 8-10-22 WILLETT, DAVID.jpg

HIGH POINT — David Willett, age 88, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.

David was born on July 21, 1934, to the late Troy and Bertha Willett in High Point, NC. On August 24, 1963, he married Betty Jo Green Willett, who survives of the home.

