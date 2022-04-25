HIGH POINT — David Wayne Moore, 59, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 22, 2022.
He was born on April 6, 1963 in Greensboro, North Carolina to the late Floyd Zeno and Bonnie Dillon Moore. Prior to retirement, David worked for many years as an automotive mechanic. His love for tinkering evolved over the years. His final project was centered around an impressive jet engine that caught the attention of anyone that lived within a two mile radius. David was blessed with an incredible sense of creativity that he shared with many others. From building elaborate creations made out of sand and snow, to woodworking, he certainly was a skilled craftsman. He had a great appreciation for Mother Earth. He loved being outdoors with special interests in fishing, gardening and porch-sitting. Later in life, he was most content in riding his tractor around the neighborhood, assisting others in any way he could.
David adored his wife and daughter. His example of Christ-like love and compassion was evident in his uncanny devotion to his family, friends, and neighbors. He always answered the call to serve his community, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Karen Moore.
David is survived by his devoted wife of 38 years, Kimberly Williams Moore of the home, and his loving daughter, Chrissy Moore of Boone, NC; his canine best friend, Nora B; siblings Michael Moore of Climax, NC, Donna Cook (Dan) of Sugar Grove, NC, Michelle Allen (Brian) of Climax, NC, and Scott Moore (Angie) of Climax, NC; in-laws Sandy Meisky (Pat) of High Point, NC and Donald Williams (Janie) of Jamestown, NC; exceptional cousins Darwin Mizelle of Summerfield, NC, Teresa Brooks (Charles) of Greensboro, NC; nieces and nephews, Katie, Lane, Gregory, Caleb, Dylan, Savannah, Jordan, Jax and Aaron; amazing neighbors; and the countless friends he met within the community.
The family extends a special thank you to emergency personnel, and to our dearest family and friends who continue to provide their unwavering love and support. A brief celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Life Tribute Center of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point, NC.
Condolences may be shared on David’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
