ASHEBORO — David Grady Trotter, 73, of Asheboro, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Ridge Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Ralph Kraft officiating. Burial will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Salisbury National Cemetery, with Military Honors provided by the Randolph County Honor Guard.
Mr. Trotter was born on August 5, 1949, to the late Orville Trotter and Juanita Hatley Trotter. He was a resident of Randolph County. He honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War in the 2nd Marine Division as a Communication Specialist. Mr. Trotter was a graduate of Allen Jay High School, and he retired from High Point Fire Department. He liked fishing and playing golf. Mr. Trotter loved history and ancestry.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Trotter was preceded in death by his son, Bryan Trotter and sister, Martha Trotter.
He is survived by his daughter, Holli Millikan and Husband Jeff of Archdale; son, Preston Trotter of Asheboro and his fiancé Marah Beck of Arizona; brothers, Gary Trotter of High Point, Barry Trotter of High Point, Randy Trotter; grandchildren, Lindsey Dockery and husband Chris, Taylor Shipe and husband Brian, Ryan Hooper, Holdgn Millikan, Chevis Burgess and husband Scott, Bailey Trotter; great grandchildren, Maylen, Lilly, Grady, Eli, and Emmitt.
The family will receive friends following the service at Ridge Funeral Home.
