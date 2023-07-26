NEW BERN — Mr. David Timothy (Tim) Halker, 71, of New Bern and formerly of Lexington, NC passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at his home. Tim was born on Nov. 10, 1951 in Guilford County, High Point, NC to Courtney Willard Halker and Prudence Joy Cecil Halker. Tim was kind, loving, and considerate to everyone. He attended Western Carolina University and North Carolina State University and graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor Degree in Engineering. He worked for 35 years in Nuclear Engineering working for Carolina Power and Light, Harris Nuclear Plant in Raleigh and retired in 2020 from Robinson Nuclear Plant in SC.
He was preceded in death by father, Courtney Willard Halker and his mother, Prudence Joy Halker.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Judy Ann Beal Halker of the home; two sons, Benjamin David Halker and wife Kim of Apex and Matthew C. Halker of Hillsborough; one step-son, Brad Black and wife Amanda of Winterville; one daughter, Ashley Hanna of Sanford; four brothers, Joe Halker and wife Petra of Winston-Salem, Chris Halker and wife Vickie of Thomasville, Robert Halker and wife Susan of High Point, and Marty Halker of Thomasville; five sisters, Penny Kennedy of Thomasville, Becky Crowson and husband Buddy of Winston-Salem, Abby Wilson and husband Howard of Garland, Stephanie Tysinger of High Point, and Andrea Spurgeon and husband Barry of High Point; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 3 p.m. at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Courtney Crowson, his nephew, officiating.
The family will receive friends on Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 p.m. — 2:30 p.m. The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of Craven County Hospice, especially his nurse April, for all the love and support they have shown to the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you make memorial donations to Craven County Hospice, PO Box 12610, New Bern, NC 28561. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
