NEW BERN — Mr. David Timothy (Tim) Halker, 71, of New Bern and formerly of Lexington, NC passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at his home. Tim was born on Nov. 10, 1951 in Guilford County, High Point, NC to Courtney Willard Halker and Prudence Joy Cecil Halker. Tim was kind, loving, and considerate to everyone. He attended Western Carolina University and North Carolina State University and graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor Degree in Engineering. He worked for 35 years in Nuclear Engineering working for Carolina Power and Light, Harris Nuclear Plant in Raleigh and retired in 2020 from Robinson Nuclear Plant in SC.

He was preceded in death by father, Courtney Willard Halker and his mother, Prudence Joy Halker.