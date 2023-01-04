HIGH POINT — David T Corn, age 66, passed away Dec. 31, 2022 at Duke University Hospital.
David was born in Big Springs, TX to C.L. Corn and Ann Wright Corn. Dave grew up in High Point and graduated from High Point Central. He was a member of High Point Chapter of DeMolay, serving as Master Counselor and received the Degree of Chevalier, the highest honor a member can receive. Dave was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity at NC State and graduated from High Point College. Dave had a long career in the furniture industry beginning at Alderman Studios and retiring from Leggett and Platt.
Dave loved adventures, gliding the sky in sailplanes, ballooning, skydiving, hiking and camping. He enjoyed traveling adventures with family and friends on ski trips to Italy, Switzerland, cruising Croatia, Caribbean Islands and the US. Always lots of love and laughs! His favorite passion was teaching Rowan to fish and drive the boat.
He was preceded in death by his father, CL Corn, son Mason Corn, and stepfather Don Levina.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Karen Corn, daughter Rachel Thomas (Seth), grandsons Rowan and Charles Thomas, mother Ann Corn Levina, sisters, Cathy Robbins (Gary) and Carolyn Pritchett (Dan) and many loving nieces, nephews and amazing friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday Jan. 7, 2023 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 918 North Main Street, High Point. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until the service.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider a donation to Mental Health Associates of The Triad, PO Box 5693, High Point, 27262. MHA-Triad.org
