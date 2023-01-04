HPTNWS-01-05-23 CORN, DAVID.jpg

HIGH POINT — David T Corn, age 66, passed away Dec. 31, 2022 at Duke University Hospital.

David was born in Big Springs, TX to C.L. Corn and Ann Wright Corn. Dave grew up in High Point and graduated from High Point Central. He was a member of High Point Chapter of DeMolay, serving as Master Counselor and received the Degree of Chevalier, the highest honor a member can receive. Dave was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity at NC State and graduated from High Point College. Dave had a long career in the furniture industry beginning at Alderman Studios and retiring from Leggett and Platt.

