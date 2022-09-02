HIGH POINT — David Sims transitioned into God’s grace surrounded by family at WakeMed Raleigh Hospital on July 12. David’s life journey began on Jan. 10, 1946 in High Point, North Carolina. He attended Baldwin’s Chapel Seventh Day Adventist School and completed his high school education at Pine Forge Academy in Pine Forge, Pennsylvania. Upon graduating high school he joined the United States Army for several years. After an honorable service, he became a police officer for the Washington DC Metro area, until he discovered a new found passion in the entertainment and promoter industry. His successful career path included the following: Road Manager for Peaches and Herb, Executor of several upscale nightclubs in Washington DC and Maryland, Promoter for Coors Light Talent Showcase and Founder of Touch Star Communications. Although he was quiet, very humble, and worked mostly behind the scenes, he was super talented, a thinker and highly creative. Everything he put his heart and hands to, he left his signature of doing it professionally well and with class.
His legacy of helping others to rise and reach their greatest potential will be echoed for years to come by aspiring music artists, as well as, his willingness to mentor those with ambition to start their own nightclub business. He was a loving father and devoted grandfather. He never missed special occasions, always showed kindness and shared the best advice. He truly loved his family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.