RALEIGH – David “Dave” Simmons Mickey passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Raleigh.
David was born in Winston-Salem April 12, 1978, to Patricia Simmons Mickey and John David Mickey. He grew up in the Wallburg community of Davidson County, attended Wallburg Elementary, Ledford Middle School, the North Carolina Governor's School, and graduated Salutatorian from Westchester Academy in 1996. Dave played on community soccer teams until he switched to refereeing, passing the exam and refereeing games before he was old enough to drive.
Always an avid Tar Heel fan, Dave entered UNC-Chapel Hill in 1996 and graduated with a BS degree in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School in 2000. While at UNC, he was a founding member reestablishing the Pi Lambda Phi fraternity. In 2003, he received his Master of Science in Accountancy (MSA) from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington Cameron School of Business, was inducted into the Beta Alpha Psi honorary fraternity, and was recognized for a 4.0 GPA in the MSA program. Dave became a Certified Public Accountant in 2008.
Living in Raleigh, he worked in corporate accounting and was a true numbers guy. In August 2021, he joined Cato SMS as Director, Technical Accounting and was employed there at the time of his death.
Dave was a frequent hiker at Umstead State Park, enjoyed hikes around Black Mountain and last year took up golf. He enjoyed travel, hiking in the North Carolina mountains, billiards, football games at Kenan Stadium, exploring history with the Wachovia Historical Society and visits to friends and family. He also loved watching Carolina basketball and almost never missed a game. He enjoyed many trips with his nieces and was always ready for an adventure; there was not a roller coaster he would not ride. Dave will be remembered as a kind, dedicated friend and family member.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Simmons Mickey of High Point; father, John David Mickey and his partner, Susan Dayton of Black Mountain; sister, Katherine Mickey Morrison and her husband, Michael Morrison of Seattle, WA; nieces, Mimi and Loowit Morrison of Seattle; aunt, Judith M. Simmons of Chapel Hill; and uncle, James E. Goodwin and his wife, Nancy of Elkin.
Interment will be in the University of North Carolina Memorial Grove Garden on the campus in Chapel Hill.
A memorial service for Dave will be held when COVID-19 protocols allow everyone to safely attend.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wachovia Historical Society (wachoviahistoricalsociety.org), The Umstead Coalition (umsteadcoalition.org), or a charity of your choice.
