HIGH POINT – David Robertson Sr., 83, was born July 11, 1938, to the late Jeff and Georgia Robertson. He departed this earthly life on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Hospice Home of the Piedmont in High Point, NC.
David was born in Rock Hill, SC. He and his family later moved to High Point, NC. He graduated from William Penn High School with the Class of 1957. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by six siblings.
David served in the US Navy for four years. He also served in the US Army for five years. He retired from the United States Postal Service, where he served 30 years.
David married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Jean Oliver, whom he would sneak to see. He would land via parachute to William Penn and sneak to her house for a bologna sandwich and a bath. They married in 1961. From this union, two children were born.
He leaves to cherish his memories: son, David (Angela) Robertson Jr. of Alpharetta, GA; daughter, Valeria Robertson of High Point, NC; six grandchildren, Christian Thomas of Greensboro, NC, Chelsea Thomas of Thomasville, NC, Isabella Robertson of Alpharetta, GA, Robert Jimison III of New York, NY, Victoria Jimison of New Orleans, LA and Michael Jimison
of Auburn, AL; great-grandson, Ashton Thomas of Thomasville, NC, who was affectionately called “Little Buddy” by his Papa; sister, Shirrol (Atlas) Thompson of Durham, NC; brothers, Rev. Roosevelt (Izetta) Robertson of High Point, NC and Rev. Bobby L. (Dianne) Robertson of Alexandria, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Kingdom Minded Citizens Worship Center, 401 S. Main Street. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a. m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Robertson family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
