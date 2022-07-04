HIGH POINT — One of High Point’s most generous benefactors, an industry and community leader and a devoted friend of High Point, David Robert Hayworth, died at home on July 1, 2022, having been in declining health for several years.
Descended from a family that came to the area in 1698, David was born in High Point on August 21, 1928, the son of Charles Emerson Hayworth and Myrtle Hayworth Barthmaier.
David’s father tragically died six months before David’s birth, and David was reared and inspired by a remarkable woman, his mother, who stepped up and ran the family’s furniture business during the Great Depression. David was predeceased by his parents, and by brothers and sisters, Charles E. Hayworth, Jr., Katharine H. Daveler, J. Richard Hayworth and Margaret H. Dalton.
He is survived by his brother, Joseph Allison Hayworth, two nephews, Joseph A. Hayworth, Jr. (Deborah) and R. Frank Dalton, Jr., and niece, Lucinda D. MacDonald (Taylor).
David attended Ray Street Elementary School and High Point Junior High School. He graduated from Woodberry Forest School in 1947 and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1951. He pursued a business career, becoming President of Alma Desk Company, which was part of Hayworth Industries, at one time the City’s largest employer, and which also included Clarendon Industries, Hayworth Roll and Panel Company, Liberty Veneer Company and Myrtle Desk Company. David worked as a designer on the office furniture side of the business, moved up into management, finally serving as President of the Company. Like his mother and his brother Charles, David was committed to the wellbeing of his employees and the prosperity and stewardship of the community.
David was a leader and benefactor, making significant contributions to the civic and
cultural life of the community and the state. Prominent among his favorite causes was High Point University, which received lifetime support from David and for whom the David R. Hayworth School of Arts and Design is named. David served on the University’s Board of Trustees, and the University is the recipient of a gift by David of the family residence on Rockford Road.
David saw the University as more than a center of higher learning, believing that it could also become High Point’s cultural gathering place and an economic driver for the entire community. Over the years, Hayworth family contributions supported David R. Hayworth Scholarships, the Hayworth Chapel with its distinctive Celtic cross, the Hayworth Fine Arts Center and the David R. Hayworth University Park, which has become a favorite gathering place for students and faculty. David received an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the University in 2021.
David was supportive of the United Way of Greater High Point, the High Point Regional Health System, Family Service of the Piedmont, the North Carolina Museum of Art, Youth Unlimited (for which he built a house), The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater High Point (for which he built a swimming pool), Pennybyrn at Maryfield, Reynolda House Museum of Art, the High Point Arts Council, the North Carolina Museum of History, Woodberry Forest School and many others.
David was one of the inaugural Trustees at the High Point Community Foundation and provided critically important leadership, establishing one of the first million-dollar Donor Advised Funds, which encouraged others to join him by investing in the organization. Paul Lessard, Founding President, HPCF, said, “David is one of those rare people who integrates his compassion for others, his leadership ability and his commitment to High Point in a very focused and committed philanthropic mission. His generosity and passion for our community has touched many lives, especially young people, over the years.” When David was named Philanthropist of the Year by the High Point Community Foundation in 2005, Dr. Nido Qubein, President, High Point University said, “David is a true gentleman who has always quietly served our community
with sincere compassion and vision. The scope and magnitude of his generosity have been an
inspiration to all who know him.”
David and his brother Charles each established private foundations which have primarily supported the arts, youth organizations and other social services in the High Point community.
David served as President of the David R. Hayworth Foundation and the Charles E. Hayworth,
Jr. Foundation. The Hayworth Foundations recently were supportive of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum, and the entrance hall of the Museum is named the David R. Hayworth Gallery.
David served as a Trustee of the North Carolina School of the Arts. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the North Carolina Executive Mansion Fund and was recognized by Governor James B. Hunt, Jr. with the State’s highest honor, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. He has been honored by Duke University and the University of North Carolina for his support for cancer research, and received the Chairman’s Award of the United Way of Greater High Point for his leadership in the “Success by Six” program that prepares youngsters for academic success. David saw education as a vehicle by which economically challenged children could improve their lives.
David often partnered with his friends, the late Jack and Marsha Slane, in philanthropic endeavors. Marsha once said, “David is a dear friend and one of the most generous people we have ever had the pleasure to know. I believe that David’s legacy will be his deep sense of generosity and the spirit and wisdom he has always displayed in his giving.”
In 1991 David was named a Benefactor by the United States Department of State in a recognition given in the Diplomatic Reception Room. In 1995 he received the Treaty of Paris Society Founder Members’ Award, also given by the Department of State, for his contribution to
the preservation and display of the American Heritage of Design and Decorative Arts from 1740 to 1825.
Apart from the honors and recognitions he received and deserved, what David valued most in life were relationships with friends and colleagues who enriched his life and inspired him to a life of compassionate leadership. David’s commitment and passion for the community he loved will be his legacy, and through him, the life of High Point received substantial enrichment.
David was especially grateful for the love, care and devotion of his niece, Deborah D. Hayworth, and his friends, Ed Price, Ned and Claudia Eldridge, and Alberta Wood. Special recognition and appreciation are extended to his long-time and loyal personal employee, Renee Torrence.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. A reception will immediately follow the service in the Asbury room at the church. A private burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
