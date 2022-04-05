GREENSBORO — Mr. David Mark Baird, 66, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Dave Baird was born on May 27, 1955, in Elyria, Ohio, to Evert and Joyce Baird. He graduated with a Degree in Civil Engineering in 1977 from the University of Toledo, where he met his wife, Pamela (Stallings) Baird. He worked at Finkbeiner, Pettis & Strout, now Arcadis, as a project manager for 44 years. He moved to Greensboro, NC, in 1986 where he raised his family and retired in Jan. 2022. Dave was a member and usher at Market Street United Methodist Church. He enjoyed coaching his children’s sports teams and working on woodworking projects with his father. He was an avid Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan. He had a love for the water and grew up sailing with his family. He loved spending time at the beach and traveling with his wife and children on cruises. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Dave is survived by his wife of 44 years, Pamela Baird, of Greensboro, NC; daughter, Heather Garner (Kevin) of Raleigh, NC, grandchildren Jacob, Katelyn, and Madelyn; sons, Matthew Baird of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Nathan Baird of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; and brother, Scott Baird (Anne) of Dayton, OH, nephew Daniel Baird (Samantha), and niece Meredith Baird.
A funeral service will be at Cumby Funeral Home in High Point, NC, starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022. Refreshments and visitation with the family will follow at the Cumby Life Tribute Center.
Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation by visiting www.kidney.org.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.