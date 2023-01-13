HIGH POINT — David Marion Boling, 63, of High Point, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 1, 2023. David's loving nature, generous spirit, sense of humor and deep love of family were a blessing to all who knew him. David had retired after a long and successful career in commercial insurance and risk management. David's unwavering faith saw him through his many successes and challenges, and on New Year's Day the Lord called David home to live forever in heaven. Left to mourn his passing and celebrate David's life are his two daughters, Laura Boling and Christina Wendover (husband Dan and their daughter Emma); his father, Marion Boling (wife Marty); mother Janet Sampson (husband Ken); siblings Jonathan (wife Wendy), Andrew (wife Karen) and Jan Blue (husband Scott); step-siblings Scottie Shipley (wife Janie) and Jamie Erath (husband George); and his nieces and nephews who loved "Uncle Dave." The family will hold a private Celebration of Life service in Rock Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Charlotte Rescue Mission at P.O. Box 33000, Charlotte, N.C. 28233, or the Senior Adult Ministry of Lawndale Baptist Church at 3505 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, N.C. 27408.
