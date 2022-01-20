ARCHDALE – David Lynn Clark, 54, of Archdale, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at High Point Regional Hospital.
Born on April 29, 1967, in Guilford County, he was the son of Bobby and Susan Clark. David graduated from Trinity High School, Class of 1985, and Randolph Community College with a degree in Industrial Electricity. He worked for many years in the transportation industry. He was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan. Some of his favorite things to do were watch football and work out in his garage restoring his Ford truck. David was such a loving father, brother, grandparent, and friend. Most of all David loved spending time with his girls and grandchildren, “Jack Jack” and “Bacon”.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Susan Clark.
David is survived by his three beloved daughters Emily Clark, Samantha Chambers; husband Tyler, and Sydney Clark; two grandchildren Jaxson Clark and Badin Pridgen; one brother, Robbie Clark; wife Velina; three sisters, Shirley Hilton; husband Danny, Debbie Dobbins, husband Brian; Kim Elliot, husband Keith; the mother of his children, Yvette Clark; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends and family for David will take place on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Advantage Funerals & Cremations of Archdale from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Online condolences for the family may be made at www.advantagearchdale.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.