WINSTON-SALEM – David Lewis Mason Sr., age 82, stepped into Heaven after a long battle with Cancer. He was born in Lynchburg, Virginia to Carl Mason and Louise Wheeler Mason.
After graduating from Lynchburg High School, David went on to attend Lynchburg College and graduated in 1967 before joining the United States Army. He was a member of NCRS, Clubvette and Triad Corvette clubs as well as a member of Silver Sneakers.
His wife, Carlene Ward Mason; two sons, David (Angie) Mason Jr. and Robert (Rebekah) Mason, daughter Davina (Tommie) Bernard; two stepdaughters, Mitzi (David) Baird and Windy (Brooks) Maynard; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren survive him.
A memorial service will be held at Carolina Memorial Baptist Church, 422 Liberty Drive, Thomasville, NC 27360 on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hayworth Cancer Center, 601 N. Elm St., High Point, NC 27262.
The family is under the care of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations of Thomasville.
Online condolences: www.sechrestdavisthomasville.com – select obituaries.
