TRINITY — David Leroy Teal, 68, of Trinity, passed away Saturday Sept.10, 2022 at High Point Regional Hospital.
Mr. Teal was born March 22, 1954 in Guilford County the son of the late Leroy Furman Teal and the late Margie Brock Teal. He was a retired assistant plant Manager at Carolina Container.
He had a love for his dogs, J.J., Jake and Toby.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Daniel Ray, Kenneth Wayne, and Stephen Dale Teal; sisters, Janice T. Macon and Jacqueline Teal.
Surviving are his companion, Misti Clark; son, Cody Shane Teal (Sara) of Archdale; daughter, Tracie Dawn Teal of High Point; sisters, Karen T. Garrett (David) of High Point; Susan T. Windsor (Larry) of Archdale.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point with the Rev. Blair Ludwig officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Wright Funerals - Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
