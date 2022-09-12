HPTNWS- 9-13-22 TEAL, DAVID.jpg

TRINITY — David Leroy Teal, 68, of Trinity, passed away Saturday Sept.10, 2022 at High Point Regional Hospital.

Mr. Teal was born March 22, 1954 in Guilford County the son of the late Leroy Furman Teal and the late Margie Brock Teal. He was a retired assistant plant Manager at Carolina Container.

Trending Videos