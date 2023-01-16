HPTNWS- 1-17-23 KEMP, DAVID.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mr. David Lee Kemp, 80, resident of High Point, died Jan. 14, 2023 at Hospice Home at High Point.

He was born Dec. 8, 1942 in Guilford County, a son to the late Thomas A. and Ruth Cranford Kemp. As a resident of this area all his life, he graduated from High Point High School and later High Point College, where he played baseball. Following graduation, he later began his career in education. He served as principal of Sedgefield Elementary, Sumner Elementary, Northeast Guilford Middle, and Jamestown Middle School prior to retirement. David loved golf and following retirement, worked in the pro shop of Grandover Resort and River Landing at Sandy Ridge. Prior to his declining health, he attended Westchester Baptist Church and loved shag dancing with his wife.

