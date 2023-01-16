HIGH POINT — Mr. David Lee Kemp, 80, resident of High Point, died Jan. 14, 2023 at Hospice Home at High Point.
He was born Dec. 8, 1942 in Guilford County, a son to the late Thomas A. and Ruth Cranford Kemp. As a resident of this area all his life, he graduated from High Point High School and later High Point College, where he played baseball. Following graduation, he later began his career in education. He served as principal of Sedgefield Elementary, Sumner Elementary, Northeast Guilford Middle, and Jamestown Middle School prior to retirement. David loved golf and following retirement, worked in the pro shop of Grandover Resort and River Landing at Sandy Ridge. Prior to his declining health, he attended Westchester Baptist Church and loved shag dancing with his wife.
In 2015, he married the former Marie Ann Shoffner, who survives of the residence. Also surviving are two sons, Steve Kemp (Karen) of Colfax and Mike Kemp (Shannon) of Winston-Salem; two step-daughters, Tracy Phillips (Brian) of Burlington and Christy Speight (Rod) of Greensboro; two sisters, Iva Jean Marshburn of High Point and Peggy Weaver of High Point; a brother, Richard “Dick” Kemp (Beverly) of High Point; and six grandchildren, Olivia, Sophia, Sam, Alex, Chris and Dylan. In addition to his parents, his brother, Thomas Alton Kemp Jr., preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point with Dr. Eric Peacock officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262.
