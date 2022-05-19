JAMESTOWN — On May 13, 2022, Mr. David Lee Hayes Jr., (69 years old), was called home to be with the Lord. David was born on August 10, 1952. He attended William Penn and graduated from High Point Central. David was married to the late Barbara Withers Hayes.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Solid Rock Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at the church. People's Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.