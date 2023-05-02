HIGH POINT — David Kellar Tillson of High Point, North Carolina died Sunday, April 30, 2023 in Clayton, NC at the age of 94. A long-time resident of High Point, Mr. Tillson had recently moved with Anne, his wife of 71 years to Johnston County to be closer to family.
Mr. Tillson was born on Jan. 3, 1929, to Reginald Drury and Catherine Kellar Tillson. He grew up in High Point with his younger sister Barbara Tillson Arnold and attended North Carolina State University, where he received his degree in engineering. After graduating, Mr. Tillson worked for DuPont in Old Hickory, TN where he met his wife-to-be, Anne Fleming. David and Anne were married in 1952 and, with orders from the U.S. Air Force, the now Lieutenant Tillson and his wife moved to Biloxi, MS and were later transferred to Travis Air Force Base in CA.
After being discharged from the service, David and Anne returned to North Carolina—first to Winston-Salem, where the couple had their first child, Lisa Anne, and a few years later back to High Point, where they had two more children and where Mr. Tillson joined his father at the firm of R.D. Tillson & Associates. The family eventually moved to Jamestown, NC to the house that David and Anne had designed together and where they lived until 2020.
Mr. Tillson was a long-time, active member of the First Presbyterian Church in High Point, where he served faithfully in many roles, including as elder and as a member of the choir. One of the last real Renaissance men, David was always working on a new idea or project. He loved being an engineer almost as much as he loved sailing, flying, and his family.
Mr. Tillson is survived by his loving wife, Anne, a daughter, Mary Celeste of Santa Clara, CA, a son, David Michael Tillson, DVM of Auburn, AL, four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren and is predeceased by his daughter Lisa Tillson Bailey. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the music department at the First Presbyterian Church in High Point or to a charity of your choice.
