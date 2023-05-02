HIGH POINT — David Kellar Tillson of High Point, North Carolina died Sunday, April 30, 2023 in Clayton, NC at the age of 94. A long-time resident of High Point, Mr. Tillson had recently moved with Anne, his wife of 71 years to Johnston County to be closer to family.

Mr. Tillson was born on Jan. 3, 1929, to Reginald Drury and Catherine Kellar Tillson. He grew up in High Point with his younger sister Barbara Tillson Arnold and attended North Carolina State University, where he received his degree in engineering. After graduating, Mr. Tillson worked for DuPont in Old Hickory, TN where he met his wife-to-be, Anne Fleming. David and Anne were married in 1952 and, with orders from the U.S. Air Force, the now Lieutenant Tillson and his wife moved to Biloxi, MS and were later transferred to Travis Air Force Base in CA.

