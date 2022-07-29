MASONTOWN — David James Esmay, 61 of Masontown, West Virginia transitioned from this lifetime on July 19, 2022, at home after a brave battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.

David was born on Oct. 29, 1961 in Sumter, SC and raised in Rockwell City, Iowa, where he excelled in basketball, boy scouts, and academics. After serving in the Army, his construction career took him to many locations including the Greensboro / High Point area of North Carolina where he lived for nearly 30 years. During this time, he pursued his passions of fishing, enjoying live music, good food, good friends, and his role as Scoutmaster for BSA troop 55, where his charisma and enthusiasm inspired many Eagle Scout projects and backpacking trips including Philmont Scout Ranch. As an avid Fisherman he participated and won many bass tournaments with his fishing partner Glen Jones.

