MASONTOWN — David James Esmay, 61 of Masontown, West Virginia transitioned from this lifetime on July 19, 2022, at home after a brave battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
David was born on Oct. 29, 1961 in Sumter, SC and raised in Rockwell City, Iowa, where he excelled in basketball, boy scouts, and academics. After serving in the Army, his construction career took him to many locations including the Greensboro / High Point area of North Carolina where he lived for nearly 30 years. During this time, he pursued his passions of fishing, enjoying live music, good food, good friends, and his role as Scoutmaster for BSA troop 55, where his charisma and enthusiasm inspired many Eagle Scout projects and backpacking trips including Philmont Scout Ranch. As an avid Fisherman he participated and won many bass tournaments with his fishing partner Glen Jones.
During his time in West Virginia, he continued his construction career, while enjoying life on a blueberry farm, attending one of Leon Russel’s last live performances, and making organic moonshine. He continued to fish for as long as his disease would allow.
David was a truth seeker in the areas of philosophy, nature, science and politics. With his unmatched intelligence and high energy, he was one of the most engaging storytellers with an insane sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Lisa Cress Esmay; children Christina R. Esmay, James R. Esmay, Ella R. Esmay, stepsons Justin Baugh and Jesse Baugh, grandchildren Suzanna, Nikolai, Gabriel, and Julian; three beloved dogs, Daisy, Charlie, and Rocco.
He was preceded in death by his father James R. Esmay and his mother Donna R. (Peterson) Esmay.
As his body was donated to science and he did not favor a formal service, it is requested that friends gather to remember him and share stories wherever they are.
