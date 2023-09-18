SOPHIA — David Eugene Whitt, 65, of Sophia, passed away, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at the Randolph Hospice House.
A native of Guilford County, David was born on May 16, 1958, to the late Daniel Eugene “Gene” Whitt and the late Annie “Joyce” Yates Whitt. David was the proud owner and operator of Friendly Transmission Service. He was a member of Life Community Church in Jamestown. David was very active in the Archdale-Trinity Community, he spent several years coaching baseball and softball for little league, rec ball teams, and a travel team. He truly enjoyed playing softball and was always eager for the next win! David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend; he will be truly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Whitt.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Sherry Aleshire Whitt of the home; son, Danny Whitt (Samantha); daughters, Taylor Whitt and Madison Whitt; grandchildren, Jacie Whitt, Braylee Whitt, Kaiden Croker, and Karter Croker; sisters, Debbie Lanier (Clyde) and Diane Deaton; and special family friend, Don Rushing.
A celebration of David’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at Crossover Community Church in High Point with Rev. Brian Biggers, Rev. Darryl Love, and Rev. Jonathan Lawson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to, Hospice of Randolph County, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27205
Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale is honored to serve the Whitt family.
