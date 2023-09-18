HPTNWS- 9-19-23 WHITT, DAVID (1).jpg

SOPHIA — David Eugene Whitt, 65, of Sophia, passed away, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at the Randolph Hospice House.

A native of Guilford County, David was born on May 16, 1958, to the late Daniel Eugene “Gene” Whitt and the late Annie “Joyce” Yates Whitt. David was the proud owner and operator of Friendly Transmission Service. He was a member of Life Community Church in Jamestown. David was very active in the Archdale-Trinity Community, he spent several years coaching baseball and softball for little league, rec ball teams, and a travel team. He truly enjoyed playing softball and was always eager for the next win! David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend; he will be truly missed by all who knew him.