HIGH POINT — Devoted father, esteemed furniture professional, Sunday School teacher, Junior Achievement mentor, and community leader, David (Dave) Ogren, 85, passed away on July 6, 2023 in Clearwater, FL, in the presence and love of his five daughters. Dave suffered a severe traumatic brain injury in early 2019 and had been living in North Carolina and Florida with family ever since. He showed bravery, love, and perseverance every step of the way.
Dave lived an active, service oriented life, focused on his family and community, rooted in his Christian faith. He was born in Joliet, IL, on Feb. 23, 1938. His family moved to Glen Ellyn, IL, where he graduated high school. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing at the University of Iowa. Outside of his family, he had a passion for advertising, furniture, and helping others. He enthusiastically started his professional career at Armstrong Cork Co. in Lancaster, PA, as a copywriter. He moved his family to Thomasville, NC, in 1969, to work for Thomasville Furniture Industries, which led to his over 50 years in the furniture industry. He worked in advertising, marketing, business development, sales, and as an executive at TFI, Singer Furniture, Ladd Furniture and Planex International. In his many leadership roles starting at a young age, Dave had the rare gift of inspiring others to succeed while building lifetime friendships along the way. He became part of many initiatives to continually improve the town, including efforts to save the ‘Big Chair’ and commemorate the history of TFI with a historic timeline at The Finch House.
