HIGH POINT — Mr. David Carl Ogren, 85, of High Point, NC went home to be with Jesus on July 6, 2023. The family will hold a private memorial at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh, NC on Friday, July 14. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Fanconi Anemia Research Fund (www.fanconi.org/donate) in support of his grandson.