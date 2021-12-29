THOMASVILLE – David Albert Blake Sr., age 84, died on Dec. 27, 2021. He was born in Randolph County, NC on July 1, 1937 to Armistead Austin Blake and Roberta Lassiter Blake.
Following graduation from High School, David joined the military. He spent three years in the Army before attending and graduating from Purdue University. He later spent 17 years in the Navy achieving the rank of First Lieutenant. David was an electrical engineer during his career in the military and also served in Vietnam. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
David is survived by three children, David Blake Jr. and wife Kathryn, Patty Blake Younts and husband Timmy, Bradley Blake and wife Donna; seven wonderful grandchildren, Pamela Younts Douglas and husband Michael, Scott Younts and wife Sarah, Ryan Younts, Stephanie Blake Youman and husband Mike, Evan Blake and Connor Blake and adopted granddaughter Ashley Hamm; six great grandchildren Caroline, Carter, Hannah, Skylar, Kollynn and Ian; one sister Joyce Blake Pierce. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lois Jean Blake, one sister, Dora Jane Russell; one brother, Armistead Blake Jr.
A graveside service will be held at Holly Hill Memorial Park, 401 W Holly Hill Rd, Thomasville, NC 27360 on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 9 -10:30 at Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations, 18 Randolph Street, Thomasville, NC 27360.
The family is under the care of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations of Thomasville.
Online condolences: www.sechrestdavisthomasville.com –select obituaries.
