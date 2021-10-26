THOMASVILLE — Mr. Darrell Thomas Smith, 78, of Thomasville passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at Hinkle Hospice Home in Lexington with his wife by his side.
Darrell was born August 22, 1943 in Davidson County to the late Thomas Edwin Smith and Magdalene Black Smith. He was a 1961 graduate of Fair Grove High School. He served as a bus driver while in school and received the citizenship award his senior year. As a young boy, Darrell was employed by The Thomasville Times as a paper delivery boy. At the age of 12 years old, he was curb hopping for the Town House Drive-In. His strong work ethic followed him through his career, as he worked for WXII-TV in Master Control for 31 years, from which he retired. Darrell enjoyed being outside, whether it be doing yard work, fishing or enjoying a trip to the beach; all those things brought him great joy. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Smith Hill; one brother, Jerry Smith.
Surviving is his wife, Judy Evans Smith of the home; one brother, Donald Smith and wife Ann of Oak Island; sister-in-law, Paula Smith of Thomasville; sister-in-law, Sara Evans Jones and husband George of Thomasville; he also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery in Thomasville with Rev. Carter Ferguson officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be sent to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church: 2136 Kennedy Farm Road N. Thomasville, NC 27360. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
