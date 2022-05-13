ARCHDALE – Darrell Henry Patty Jr., 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from his residence.
Darrell was born in Danville, VA on April 12, 1944, to the late Darrell Henry Patty Sr. and Helen Emiline McCormick Patty. In addition to his parents, one brother, Dane Patty preceded him in death.
Darrell graduated from George Washington High School in 1963. After college, his career progressed with the growing information system field, managing data processing for multiple companies including Goodyear in Danville. He devoted six years of his life serving the United States in the Army National Guard and served a lifetime of love and devotion to his family and friends. He loved fishing, racing and woodworking. He fought his final battle with strength, grace, and his always present sense of humor.
Darrell is survived by his wife of 21 years, Kathy Kinley Patty; his son, Brian Keith Patty (Autumn) of Danville; step-sons, Johnny Floyd (Michelle) of Denver, NC, Paul Floyd of Indiana; daughter, Angela Balderson (Ryan) of Isle of Palm, SC; step-daughter, Angela Watts of Thomasville; brother, David Patty (Kandy); and one sister Robin Jones (James). Darrell’s precious grandchildren are, Haven, Porter, Drew, Jacob, Ryan, Jaxon, Brittany and Brooklyn; three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends from 2 until 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 206 Trindale Road in Archdale.
A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. with Reverend Rick Wilkie officiating.
Memorial donations may be designated to Hospice of Randolph County, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
