ARCHDALE — Darrell L. Hall, 75, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
He was born on January 22, 1947 in Greensboro, a son of Forrest and Helen Morgan Hall. He was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps serving in Vietnam and retired from the US Postal Service. He was a member of West Fairfield Baptist Church. Darrell enjoyed the outdoors; particularly camping, working in his yard, hunting and fishing. His true love and passion was spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend and will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his wife; Cindy Ayscue Hall; his sons, Randy Hall and his wife, Meria, Shannon Hall and his wife, Christina and Jason Hall; his mother, Helen Morgan Hall; his sister, Debbie Barnes and her husband, Dickie; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Darrell’s life will be held on Friday, March 18, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale, with Pastor Mark Mosely and Evangelist Kenny Greenway officiating.
The committal service will follow in Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors by the US Marine Corps Honor Guard and Randolph County Honor Guard. His family will receive friends on Friday, from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials in Darrell’s memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans PO Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Online condolences may be made on Darrell’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
