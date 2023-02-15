SOPHIA — Mr. Darrell Lynn Harriss, 86, passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at High Point Medical Center.
Darrell Harriss was born on the 21st of Oct. 1936, in High Point to the late Harvey Holt and Josephine Bame Harriss. Darrell was a United States Army and National Guard veteran. He dedicated 30 years of employment to B&H Heating and Air Conditioning before retirement. Darrell and his beloved wife of 56 years, enjoyed living life together to the fullest. Together they thoroughly enjoyed traveling across the country on their Gold Wing Motorcycles and involvement with the GWRRA. Darrell loved tinkering with projects, yard work, watching sports, rides on his scooter, his pets and enjoying conversation as he never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, Darrell is preceded in death by his wife Nancy Newby Harriss and grandson Dalton Eli DeHart.
He is survived by three daughters, Dana Lynn Harriss of Sophia, Jane Marie DeHart (Bryan) of Sophia, Lara Ann Russell (Curry) of Myrtle Beach, SC; two grandchildren, Amber Wells and Haley DeHart; and one great-grandson, Carson DeHart.
A service to honor and celebrate Darrell’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 in the Floral Garden Mausoleum Chapel in High Point.
The family will speak with friends one hour prior to the service at the mausoleum chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Darrell’s memory may be directed to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 312 North Eugene Street, Greensboro, NC 27401; or to the National Kidney Foundation, 7413 Six Forks Rd #255, Raleigh, NC 27615.
The family would like to express a very special thanks and appreciation to Dr. Jeanne M. Zekan, Dr. V. Harish and Dr. John McFadden.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Harriss family.
