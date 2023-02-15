HPTNWS- 2-16-23 HARRISS, DARRELL.jpg

SOPHIA — Mr. Darrell Lynn Harriss, 86, passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at High Point Medical Center.

Darrell Harriss was born on the 21st of Oct. 1936, in High Point to the late Harvey Holt and Josephine Bame Harriss. Darrell was a United States Army and National Guard veteran. He dedicated 30 years of employment to B&H Heating and Air Conditioning before retirement. Darrell and his beloved wife of 56 years, enjoyed living life together to the fullest. Together they thoroughly enjoyed traveling across the country on their Gold Wing Motorcycles and involvement with the GWRRA. Darrell loved tinkering with projects, yard work, watching sports, rides on his scooter, his pets and enjoying conversation as he never met a stranger.

