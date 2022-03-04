ARCHDALE — Darrell Cleve Cardwell, 87, of Archdale, entered his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 3, 2022, at High Point Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.
Born August 24, 1934, in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Virgil Cardwell and the late Luann Byers Cardwell. Darrell dedicated 35 years of faithful service to The Alderman Company.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Iris Auman Cardwell of the home; sons, Ronnie Cardwell, Rick Cardwell, Randall Cardwell (April); daughter, Amber Smith Berry; grandchildren, Dustin Cardwell, Dalton Cardwell, and Landon Cardwell.
A graveside funeral service to celebrate Darrell’s life will be held on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Oakwood Cemetery in High Point. The family will speak to friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of the giver’s choice.
Wright-Funerals Cremations is serving the Cardwell family.
