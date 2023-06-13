HPTNWS- 6-14-23 DAVIS, DARLENE.jpg

POINCIANA — Dorothy Darlene Puckett Davis, born April 15, 1952, in High Point to Billie Puckett and Mary Southern Puckett, passed away June 6, at Merrill Gardens Assisted Living in Poinciana, Florida.

Darlene was an Andrews High School graduate and considered a career in nursing but marriage to Bruce Moorefield, a Marine Biologist, took her to Wilmington, then to Bermuda, instead. Much of her work later as an event coordinator meant travel to Miami and Las Vegas.