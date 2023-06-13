POINCIANA — Dorothy Darlene Puckett Davis, born April 15, 1952, in High Point to Billie Puckett and Mary Southern Puckett, passed away June 6, at Merrill Gardens Assisted Living in Poinciana, Florida.
Darlene was an Andrews High School graduate and considered a career in nursing but marriage to Bruce Moorefield, a Marine Biologist, took her to Wilmington, then to Bermuda, instead. Much of her work later as an event coordinator meant travel to Miami and Las Vegas.
When her marriage ended, she moved to Atlanta where she later met her husband, Charles Davis, of Nebraska, a restaurant and hotel manager. That began even more moving to Long Beach, CA, to Indianapolis, to Orlando, then Poinciana, Florida, their home until his passing in Dec. 2016.
Darlene was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Richard, and niece, Audri Puckett. She leaves behind cousins, Brenda Smith, High Point, Barbara Armstrong, Kelso, WA, Reid Metters, Elon, Ben Lee, Atlanta, Mike Giancana, Nashville, sister-in-law, Nan Puckett, High Point, niece, Staci Gibbs, Cumming, GA, ‘adopted niece’, Pam Presnell, Martinsburg, WV, and stepdaughter, Amy Dobry and sons, of North Dakota.
A memorial service was held Sunday, June 11, at her church, First Baptist of Poinciana.
Darlene will be remembered for her sunny personality, her creativity, especially in crochet and knitting, gifting family with many of her creations—her Paddington Bears were very special to her nieces and beautiful Christmas decorations are cherished by friends and family. Her legacy lives on in these special mementos.
