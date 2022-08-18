HIGH POINT — Darlene “Doll” Burrell Jackson was a caring sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world suddenly on July 25, 2022, at age 63.
She was born to James and Annie Burrell on July 25, 1959. After graduating from high school, “Doll” chased her dreams and graduated from Cosmetology School.
She was preceded in death by her brother Anthony “Amp” Burrell, a niece Kiesha McKinney, three nephews Torie Burrell, Quincy McKinney, and Suquan Rogers Burrell and one cousin Harold Gill.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory two brothers, Willie James (Ethel) of Winnsboro, NC and Timothy Young of High Point, NC; Four sisters Diane Burrell Sator of Kansas City, KS; Marcellette McKinney (Larry), Renee Burrell Torrence (Eddie), and Kim Burrell Wall (Jerry) of High Point, NC. A niece Rosalind Reeves of Kansas City, KS; Eight nephews Bryant “Buddy” Burrell, and A.W. McKinney of High Point, NC; Mitchell “Hop” Smith (Voniette), of Asheboro, NC; Adika Sator of Washington, DC; Travis Burrell, Anthony Burrell, Hamp Burrell, and Rodney Burrell all of Greensboro, NC.
A celebration of life for Darlene is scheduled for Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. at 717 Locust Place, High Point, NC 27265.
