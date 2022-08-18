HPTNWS- 8-19-22 JACKSON, DARLENE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Darlene “Doll” Burrell Jackson was a caring sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world suddenly on July 25, 2022, at age 63.

She was born to James and Annie Burrell on July 25, 1959. After graduating from high school, “Doll” chased her dreams and graduated from Cosmetology School.

