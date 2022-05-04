KERNERSVILLE — Dara Mull Herrington, 61, of Kernersville, NC, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Baptist Church, in High Point, NC.
Dara was born in High Point, NC on May 17, 1960, to the late Jackson Russell Mull and Mary Jacqueline Clark.
Surviving are her one daughter and two sons; Heidi Dunn (Joshua) of Gastonia, NC, Joseph (Heather) Herrington of High Point, NC, and Jeremy (Chelsea) Herrington of Randleman, NC. Also, one brother, Mike Harding of Tampa, Florida. As well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dara worked at Hatteras Yachts in High Point, NC for many years. Dara was last employed at Wake Forest Baptist Health Coding and Billing Department located in Winston-Salem, NC. Dara was a lifelong member of Woodlawn Baptist Church and spent most of her free time volunteering for church activities.
In her free time, she enjoyed going to the beach every chance she had, shopping, and baking. Dara loved spending time with her four grand-dogs, Gerbe, Hainsey, Charlotte, Bailey, and the late Brody. Dara had a heart for helping others and especially loved spending time with her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Woodlawn Baptist Church in High Point, NC at 3201 N. Main Street, High Point, NC 27265.
