HIGH POINT – Danny Davis, age 39, departed this earthly life on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. He was born on July 9, 1982, in High Point to Karen Davis and Larry Blockem.
Funeral services are private.
People's Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Updated: January 21, 2022 @ 4:59 pm
