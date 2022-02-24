NEW BERN — Retired Marine Major Danny “Dan” Venable passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2022, at the age of 73 in New Bern, NC. Maj. Dan was born on Feb. 19, 1948, in Thomasville, NC, to the late Elise Venable Grice and raised proudly by James “Pop” Albert Venable and Bertie Venable.
After Dan completed his Bachelor of Science degree at Western Carolina University, he was accepted into the Marine Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Va., graduating in Dec. 1970. Less than two years later, he completed flight training at Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Fla. and received his wings in February 1972. While residing in Malibu, California, he completed his Master of Arts degree in Human Resource Management at Pepperdine University in 1980.
For over 20 years Dan proudly served his country in numerous locations around the globe, retiring with the rank of Major after Desert Storm in 1991. During his service he was a member of the Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 162, helping provide support to tactical maneuvers and simulated amphibious assaults involving units from the Navy, Marine Corps and Army.
He flew as a test pilot and was tasked with keeping the helicopters going and safely maintained, and by the end of his career he had completed well over 600 flights, mainly off aircraft carriers. He earned numerous medals for valor, including a purple heart.
Besides his distinguished military career, Dan supported numerous groups and causes throughout his life, including Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Operation Smile, John Hagee Ministries, and pastor David Jerimiah.
Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Donna and Shelby Grice, of Archdale, and Brenda Clodfelter and brother-in law Andy Clodfelter, of Thomasville; nephew, Arthur Summerlin and spouse Olevia; niece, Dawn McGuire and spouse Ryan McGuire; great-nieces, Summer and Savannah McGuire; and great-nephew, Connor McGuire.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Thomasville Church of God.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Danny’s memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisthomasville.com for the Venable family.
