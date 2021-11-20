TRINITY — On November 13, 2021, after a courageous battle with lung cancer, Daniel Christopher Quick returned to his eternal heavenly home, reunited with his loving mother and other family members and friends he had lost over the years.
Born on September 15, 1953, in Meridian, Mississippi, Danny was a loving and devoted son and brother. He was fiercely loyal to his family and friends and was always available to help and comfort them whenever they needed him.
Danny was genuine, authentic and epitomized the rugged individualist. He went his own way and dealt with things on his terms, but he had a heart of gold for those he cared about.
Danny was adventuresome and spontaneous and lived a carefree life. He was a skilled motorcyclist and in his younger years a dedicated and proficient taekwondo practitioner. At one point in his life, he went out to Hollywood to become a motorcycle stuntman. Unfortunately, he was unable to work his way into a very competitive business, but at least he tried.
Danny worked in numerous fields during his life, including sales and truck driving. He had a winning and affable personality, and his charismatic smile and infectious laugh could take over a room.
He was a great listener. Danny loved traveling and going to the beach. He was fun loving and unafraid to live life to the fullest.
Although he was often rebellious, Danny had a high moral compass. He knew right from wrong and credited his parents with instilling critical values in him. Danny was an original, and he will be hugely missed in this world.
Danny was predeceased by his father, Bill; his mother, Elizabeth; his sister Marina; and his brother Thomas. He is survived by his brother Hunter (Leslie) of Charlotte; his brother James of Trinity; and his sister Jane (Norman) of Jamestown.
A special service to honor Danny will be held on December 4.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
