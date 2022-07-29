HIGH POINT — Daniel Lee Boyce, 80 died on Saturday, July 23, 2022. A Memorial Service will be given at 12 0’clock noon on Tuesday, August 2, at Greater Power and Praise Tabernacle, 1329 Kimrey Dr., High Point. The family will receive visitors and friends from 11:30 to 12 noon. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family.
