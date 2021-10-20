JAMESTOWN — Dan “Buddy” Blake Carter Jr., age 60, passed away on Oct. 9 at Wesley Long Hospital.
Born in St. Petersburg, FL, he was the son of the late Hazel Overcash Culler and Dan Carter. He was preceded in death by his sister, Danese Eddins. He is survived by his sister Danna Poplawski (Ed) and his brother Robert Culler (Sandra).
Memorials can be made to Springfield Friends Meeting or Caring Services.
A celebration of life will be held at Springfield Friends Meeting on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m.
