HIGH POINT – It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Dale Loren Wilkinson, age 74, of Southport, NC. Dale had been in declining health and passed peacefully at home. During his many trials, he grew close to God and expressed that he was ready to meet his Savior. He was a bright light in this world to all who knew him and made his mark on many hearts. A true patriot, a loving husband, father and grandfather. To know him was to love him.
Dale was born in High Point, NC, on April 7, 1947, to his late mother and father, Inez Trimnal Wilkinson and Benjamin Burgess Wilkinson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Wilkinson.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lila Delane Wilkinson; daughter Brandi Rhew, her husband William (Bill) Rhew and their children, Lilah Grace, Leyna Elise and Gatlin McLain; sister Sylvia Coleman, husband David; sister Lynn Wooten, husband Jerry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dale knew how to make you feel welcome, enjoyed a good laugh and brought much joy to others. Tenderhearted, he loved deeply and believed if you couldn’t find a way, you make one! His warm demeanor, quick wit and passionate, kind soul set him apart.
He was a man of many talents, enjoying golf, fishing, billiards and various other activities, but above all, treasured time with family and friends.
Dale was a man of character and conviction. He believed in earning his way. He was handy, helpful and dedicated to his beliefs. During his service in Vietnam he was awarded two purple hearts. He also served as a Commander Legionnaire and a FreeMason. Dale worked as a lineman, a restaurant owner, transportation supervisor and a retired heavy equipment operator for the Town of Oak Island.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Cumby Family Funeral Service on Eastchester Drive in High Point. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. There will be graveside military honors at Floral Garden Cemetery to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Hospice of the Piedmont or the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made on Dale's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
