ARCHDALE — Dale Gene Webster, 77, of Archdale, passed away, Sunday, July 30, 2023, at High Point Medical Center.
Born April 27, 1946, in Guilford County, he was a son of the late Curtis F. Webster and the late Imogene Sumner Robbins. Dale was a proud 1964 graduate of Trinity High School, was a US Navy veteran serving in Vietnam and a retired furniture maker.
He is survived by his nephews, Matthew Webster and wife Karen of Waxhaw, and Addison Webster of Virginia; and niece, Linda Wellington and husband Thomas of Virginia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Curtis Wayne Webster.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Floral Garden Park with Rev. Doug Davis officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at Wright Funerals-Cremations, Archdale. Wright Funerals-Cremations, Archdale, is in charge of arrangements.
