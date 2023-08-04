Webster,DaleCOLOR8-5-23.jpg

ARCHDALE — Dale Gene Webster, 77, of Archdale, passed away, Sunday, July 30, 2023, at High Point Medical Center.

Born April 27, 1946, in Guilford County, he was a son of the late Curtis F. Webster and the late Imogene Sumner Robbins. Dale was a proud 1964 graduate of Trinity High School, was a US Navy veteran serving in Vietnam and a retired furniture maker.