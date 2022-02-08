THOMASVILLE – Charlie Dale Craver, 83, of Thomasville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at his residence.
Dale was born Dec. 2, 1938, to the late Savannah Craver Hill in Davidson County. He worked for many years in the local area furniture industry as a cloth cutter and retired from Mark David Furniture in High Point. Dale loved his family, fishing and playing card games. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Thomasville.
In addition to his mother, Dale was preceded in death by his daughter, Lerita Dula. Surviving is his wife of 65 years, Sarah Byerly Craver, of the home; two daughters, Kim Raper and husband Shane, of Trinity, and Kathy Craver,of Charlotte; two sisters, Linda Rash and Judy Hill; three grandchildren, Sera Chandler and husband Wayne, Dale Dula and Ryland Craver; and several extended family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Thomasville, with Rev. Tim Miller and Rev. David Bowman officiating. At the request of Dale, there will be no visitation or viewing. Memorials may be given to the church or Hospice of Davidson County. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.