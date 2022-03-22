HIGH POINT — Daisy Ruby Myers, 91,went to be with her Lord Tuesday, March 22, 2022 following a brief illness.
Ruby was born in Stokes County, June 27, 1930, a daughter of the late Hiram and Daisy Wagoner Hazelwood. She loved her church, Highland Baptist Church, and she was a faithful member as long as her health permitted. Ruby enjoyed cooking and county music. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Myers; son, Marvin Myers; daughter, Carol Ann Phillips; grandsons, Timmie Wayne Myers, Jr. and Keith Bradley Myers; a daughter-in-law, Eileen Myers and twelve siblings.
Surviving are a son, Timmie Myers; daughter in law, Susie Myers; grandchildren, Jennifer Phillips McGee, Kendra and Matthew Myers; six great-grandchildren, grand-daughter in law, Loretta White and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Ruby's life will be held Friday, March 25, 2022 at 12 noon at Highland Baptist Church by Pastor Sam Eaton. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Friday from 11 a.m. until the service.
Memorials may be directed to Highland Baptist Church.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com for the Myers family.
