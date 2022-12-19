HIGH POINT — Cynthia Yvonne McCullough Huntley (aka Cynt McCullough), 64, of 2903 Esco Place, High Point, NC, exchanged her residency on Thursday morning, Dec. 15, 2022. She was born in High Point, NC, on Sept. 2, 1958, a daughter of the late Clifford T. and Sarah Jo McCullough. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Huntley; brothers, Leroy Edwards, and Clifford D. McCullough.
Cynthia attended and graduated from the Guilford County Public Schools. Cynthia dedicated her life to Christ and served the Lord with all her heart. Today, our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of our beloved sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Her bright light and big heart left us too soon, but we will remember her warmth, love, and generosity, and being the “peace maker” of the family.
Cynthia is survived by a son, Corey (Latoya) McCullough of High Point, NC; a daughter, LaKisha (Derrick) Ratliff of Oak Ridge, NC; the loves of her life, her eight “grand kisses”, London, Corey Jr., Bryson, Coreyon, Chavonne, Sa’Niyha, Lalia, and Derrick Jr.; her brothers, Robert (Mary) Edwards of Chester, SC, Joseph (Kimberly) McCullough of Alpharetta, GA, and Jeffray (Sandra) McCullough of High Point, NC; her sisters, Delgrachia Baker, Amelia Obi-Rapu, Danita McCullough, and Cassandra Gordon, all of High Point, NC; aunts, Lois (Bobby) Parker of Rock Hill, SC, and Gloria Strickland of High Point, NC; uncle, James E. Padgett of High Point, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, along with her Pennybyrn family and friends.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Chosen Generation Outreach Center, 2440 Brentwood Street. The family will receive friends at the center from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.