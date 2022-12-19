HPTNWS- 12-20-22 HUNTLEY, CYNTHIA.jpg

HIGH POINT — Cynthia Yvonne McCullough Huntley (aka Cynt McCullough), 64, of 2903 Esco Place, High Point, NC, exchanged her residency on Thursday morning, Dec. 15, 2022. She was born in High Point, NC, on Sept. 2, 1958, a daughter of the late Clifford T. and Sarah Jo McCullough. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Huntley; brothers, Leroy Edwards, and Clifford D. McCullough.

Cynthia attended and graduated from the Guilford County Public Schools. Cynthia dedicated her life to Christ and served the Lord with all her heart. Today, our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of our beloved sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Her bright light and big heart left us too soon, but we will remember her warmth, love, and generosity, and being the “peace maker” of the family.

