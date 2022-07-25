HPTNWS- 7-26-22 MICHAEL, CYNTHIA.jpg

REIDSVILLE — Cynthia Huggins Michael, 71, of 11276 Cherry Grove Road, went home to be with The Lord, Saturday, July 23, 2022, at her home.

Graveside funeral services will be held, 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Evergreen Memory Gardens in Reidsville with Pastor Andrew Weisner officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Wilkerson Funeral Home.

