REIDSVILLE — Cynthia Huggins Michael, 71, of 11276 Cherry Grove Road, went home to be with The Lord, Saturday, July 23, 2022, at her home.
Graveside funeral services will be held, 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Evergreen Memory Gardens in Reidsville with Pastor Andrew Weisner officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Cynthia was born in Robeson County to the late Woodrow and Thelma Huggins. She worked as a credit analyst for the Greensboro Credit Bureau for over 5 years. Cynthia was a committed woman of faith and believed in the sanctity of life for all living creatures. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Along with her parents, Cynthia was also preceded in death by her sisters Kalcie Locklear and Margie Brock, and brother Johnnie Huggins.
Cynthia is survived by her husband, Walter Michael; her sons Philip Owens and wife Mary, Kevin Owens and wife Christina, and Michael Owens and wife Renee; grandchildren Brandon, Nathan, Anna, and Zachary and a large extended family.
