HIGH POINT — Cynthia Doreen Branch, 46 passed away peacefully at High Point Hospital March 3, 2022. She is survived by her husband Ricky D. Branch and older sister Crystal C. Miller. Along with nephews / nieces which meant the world to her. She was preceded in death by her parents Harold R. Clark and Aline P. Bayles.
She was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed.
There may be a celebration of life planned at a later time.
