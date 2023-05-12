HPTNWS- 5-13-23 MEARS, CYNTHIA.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mrs. Cynthia Ann Godwin Mears passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at High Point Regional Hospital. She was born on Nov. 29, 1958, in Dillon, SC being the youngest child of five children. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, James and Willie Godwin, and her brother, Billy Ray Godwin.

She attended Robeson County Public Schools and graduated from Pembroke Senior High School in Pembroke, NC. She moved to High Point in 1978 where she became employed with Myrtle/Hayworth until 2022. She loved to clean and would help clean your home if you allowed her to. She has a very large collection of Mickey Mouse characters and various types of roosters.

