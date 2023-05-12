HIGH POINT — Mrs. Cynthia Ann Godwin Mears passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at High Point Regional Hospital. She was born on Nov. 29, 1958, in Dillon, SC being the youngest child of five children. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, James and Willie Godwin, and her brother, Billy Ray Godwin.
She attended Robeson County Public Schools and graduated from Pembroke Senior High School in Pembroke, NC. She moved to High Point in 1978 where she became employed with Myrtle/Hayworth until 2022. She loved to clean and would help clean your home if you allowed her to. She has a very large collection of Mickey Mouse characters and various types of roosters.
She LOVED her family and was known to her family/coworkers as “Cindy”. Two characteristics Cindy held was speaking her mind and “messing” up your name.
The last couple of years she began attending Righteous in Christ Ministries and many can testify of the change in her life.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Willie Weldon Mears Sr.; two stepsons, Willie Mears Jr of Thomasville, NC and Williams Mears of High Point, NC; two sisters, Patricia Brevard (Richard) of High Point, NC and Nicole Godwin (Chacy) of Rowland, NC; two brothers, Terry Locklear (Linda) of Chesterfield, MI and Larry Godwin (Robin) of Asheville, NC; three sisters in law, Faye Green (Ralph) of Star, NC, Lizzie Terry of Ellerbe, NC, and Carrie Little of Biscoe, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She was greatly loved and will be cherished in the hearts of many.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
