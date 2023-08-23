HIGH POINT — Mr. Curtis Wayne Fields, 81, a resident of N. Old Greensboro Road, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023. He was born on May 14, 1942 in Randolph County, NC to James Eugene Fields and Wilma Reddick Fields.
He worked for 20 years for Eastern Airlines and was a member of Spring Hill United Methodist Church. He loved operating his produce stand at his home, where he was affectionately known as “Mr. Fields”. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Faye Sink Fields on Jan. 29, 2020; and his brother, Lester Fields.
Surviving are his sons, David Wayne Fields and wife Susie and Rodney Craig Fields and wife Vicky, all of High Point; his daughter, Janet Fields Wood and husband Spencer of High Point; grandchildren, Thomas Fields and wife Yennifer, Alva Fields, Willow Wood, and Daisy Wood; great-granddaughter, Sarah Fields; brothers, Herbert Fields and wife Rama and Earl Fields and wife Frances, all of Trinity; sister-in-law, Sadie Fields of Trinity; brother-in-law, Glenn Sink and wife Rosie of High Point; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Spring Hill United Methodist Church from 1 – 2:15 p.m. in the church sanctuary with a funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Benjamin Free and Rev. Bryan Sink officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Fields will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until taken to the church 30 minutes prior to the visitation. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or to Spring Hill UMC, 240 Spring Hill Church Rd. High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.