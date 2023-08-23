HPTNWS 8-24-23 FIELDS, CURTIS.jpeg

HIGH POINT — Mr. Curtis Wayne Fields, 81, a resident of N. Old Greensboro Road, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023. He was born on May 14, 1942 in Randolph County, NC to James Eugene Fields and Wilma Reddick Fields.

He worked for 20 years for Eastern Airlines and was a member of Spring Hill United Methodist Church. He loved operating his produce stand at his home, where he was affectionately known as “Mr. Fields”. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Faye Sink Fields on Jan. 29, 2020; and his brother, Lester Fields.