HIGH POINT — Curtis Wade McDonald, 70, of High Point, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Moses Cone Hospital.
Born Nov. 29, 1951, in High Point, he was the oldest son of James Curtis McDonald and Betty Wade McDonald, of High Point. Curtis grew up in High Point, Burlington and Stillwater, Oklahoma. He was a graduate of Stillwater High School and attended Northeastern Oklahoma A & M College. Curtis worked for Don Setliff & Associates, Inc. from 1986 to 2021.
Curtis is survived by his mother, Betty; his two brothers, Jim and Mark; and sister-in-law Gina McDonald. Also left to cherish Curtis’ life memories are, uncles Johnny Wade and Don Setliff; cousins Dean, Robin, Tracy, Randall, Deborah and Angela, from the Wade family; Kim, Joy, Don, Kyle and Riley, from the Setliff family; and Curtis’ lifelong friend Craig Struthers.
In addition to his father, James Curtis McDonald, he was preceded in death by his youngest brother, Bill McDonald, and aunts Mary Lee and Colleen Setliff.
Curtis was a true friend to so many, with great enthusiasm for life. He was a quadriplegic for the last 42 years, and such an inspiration to all who knew him for the courage and grace he faced life with every day.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations, with Rev. Dr. Glenn Myers Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
