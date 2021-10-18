TRINITY — Curtis Wayne Routh, age 74, husband of Jean Thomas Routh, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
Born in Guilford County, he was a son of the late Kernie Lee Routh and Bertie Hill Routh.
Mr. Routh retired from the furniture industry. He loved bowling, riding his tractor, and the
Tar Heels. In addition to his wife of 49 years, Mr. Routh is survived by his daughter, Pam Griffith (Aaron); three grandchildren, Grady, Alley and Casey; a brother, Carl E. Routh; and a sister, Sue Routh Stroud.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Faith Routh Scism, Mattie Ann Routh Harrell, Christine Routh Jordan, Shirley Routh Holder, and a brother Roger Gene Routh.
Due to Covid, a memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
